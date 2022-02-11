Eris Dier is out, which Conte describes as a "big loss" but with a "bit more time to recover" he hopes he will be available for the Manchester City game next weekend. Christian Romero and Son Heung-min will play.

After Wednesday's disappointing defeat by Southampton, Conte admitted there is still lots of work to be done with the squad and says there is a "process" but the team are "working to try and improve that in every aspect. We need to work in a specific situation because we conceded three goals in the same way. It's not right for a team like Tottenham in the same way."