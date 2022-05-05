Michail Antonio says he would rather have played in recent Premier League matches than be rested by David Moyes.

With Moyes opting not to risk certain players before recent Europa League ties, Antonio has not featured in the Hammers' last three league games.

He told the Footballer's Football Podcast: "Especially because I hadn’t scored in a few months I wanted to be involved in the games.

"Obviously the gaffer doesn’t want to risk too many players and with me being the only striker he feels it is best to make sure I don't pick up something and not get to play.

"I understand why he has done it but for me I would prefer to have played in the games, especially because I scored and with another game coming so quickly I could have played and hopefully scored and carried on.

"With me, when you get one you kind of go on a run but obviously it didn’t happen. I’ve still got confidence in training and have been bagging goals and hopefully I can bring that into Thursday’s game."

Antonio believes the Hammers have shown in this European run that they have the character to overcome Eintracht Frankfurt and reach the final.

He said: "Every game that we have had to go for in the Europa League, we have come out and won it. We were 1-0 down against Sevilla, we came home and won it. It was 1-1 against Lyon, we went there and had to go for it and won it.

"Now it’s happened again, we are 2-1 down and we have to go for it now. I believe we will win it."

