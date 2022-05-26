Ankur Desai, BBC Asian Network

Goalkeeper was the easiest position aside from Cristiano Ronaldo to pencil in. David de Gea returned to form but he was not short of practice with such a porous defence.

Defence was the toughest. I was tempted to stick Phil Jones in after his comeback – but in the end Raphael Varane gets in. He’s showed small glimpses of his quality when fit, which was a rarity. Maybe Real Madrid knew this would be the case. Victor Lindelof had a couple of decent games but was generally too lightweight. Harry Maguire had a shocker and faces a fight to convince the new manager.

Full-backs. Diogo Dalot had some form going forward but was defensively shown up. Luke Shaw is in simply as he made fewer mistakes than Alex Telles. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be first out of the door.

In midfield, Fred showed he could break up play and chip in with goals. When fit, Nemanja Matic broke lines with his forward passing and control of tempo. Scott McTominay always seemed to be out of position and rarely had the right discipline. Paul Pogba started with a flurry of assists but with injuries and one eye on the exit door he barely scratched the surface of his potential. Right time to move on – for all parties concerned.

A word on El Mago. Juan Mata has been a bit-part player but a great servant and personality. It’s a shame he came at a time when the club were in disarray on and off the pitch. Bruno didn’t hit the same heights as previous seasons. He needs to re-find his mojo but also needs to learn to play in a system and cut out mistakes.

Jadon Sancho is in because he showed moments of the class and hype around him. He’s possibly the right fit for Erik ten Hag but in a side where the tactics and personnel were so disjointed, it’s hardly surprising he didn’t settle properly.

Anthony Elanga has had a decent first season. He needs to find consistency but showed quality in flashes. However, if new signings come in, will he get the same chances?

I’ve not got space for Marcus Rashford. Simply, it has not worked. Injuries, recovery, loss of form and the turbulence at club have not helped. Will a new manager and philosophy help?

As for Ronaldo, he was touted as the saviour then called the problem and still bagged 18 league goals, plus some crucial ones in the Champions League. Did his arrival hinder the overall balance and atmosphere? If Ten Hag makes the system work around him then he can still produce. With Edinson Cavani going and probably Anthony Martial too - remember him? – forward reinforcements will be high on the agenda.

