Norwich 1-3 Brentford: Smith reaction

Norwich City manager Dean Smith speaking to BBC Sport: "I thought we played well first half. We were the aggressors.

"Football is about moments and decision making. Brandon Williams gets fouled from behind in the penalty box and there's nothing given. It's a stonewall penalty.

"I can see why the [first] penalty is given, Ben Gibson shouldn't have his boot that high - but Gibson doesn't make contact with Ivan Toney for the second penalty."

On VAR: "We played eight minutes at the end there because of waiting for all the VAR decisions. It was a bad day at the office for the officials unfortunately - and we've also made some bad decisions in our penalty box.

"I can understand the disappointment of the supporters. We need them more than anything now. We felt Brentford was a side we could catch and we've had that taken away from us today. Big moments went against us."