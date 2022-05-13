Chelsea v Liverpool: Team news

Mateo Kovacic will pull out all the stops to be fit for Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final again Liverpool at Wembley.

The Croatia midfielder hobbled out of Wednesday's 3-0 Premier League win at Leeds with an ankle ligament problem. N'Golo Kante is also battling to be fit after a series of niggles.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will miss out with a hamstring injury sustained in the midweek win over Aston Villa.

Left-back Andy Robertson is expected to return after being left out on Tuesday.

