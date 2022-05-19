Transfer news: Ten Hag interested in Martinez and Milinkovic-Savic

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added centre-back Lisandro Martinez to the list of players he wants to bring to Old Trafford this summer. Martinez helped Ten Hag's Ajax win the Dutch league in 2021-22. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Red Devils are also interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has produced 11 goals and 11 assists in 36 league matches. (Calciomercato), external

Meanwhile, PSG and Juventus remain in the hunt for Paul Pogba, whose contract expires this summer. However, Pogba will not be moving to Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano), external

And Under-23s boss Neil Wood is in talks with Salford City over the vacant manager's job at the League Two side. (Football Insider), external

