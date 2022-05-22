AND THAT’S NUMBER 4…🏆🏆🏆🏆



WHAT A WAY TO END AN AMAZING SEASON!!! 🥳



Thank you all for your support throughout the campaign, I hope we done you proud! 😁



An absolute honour to be a part of this incredible club 💪🏽 @mancity 💙 pic.twitter.com/kUwnhRQoyE