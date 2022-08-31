Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport at Elland Road

Although Frank Lampard will be disappointed his side could not take advantage of their own chances late on, with Nathan Patterson denied by Illan Meslier, his side showed enough defensive prowess to merit a point.

Anthony Gordon, who has been the subject of at least one rejected £45m bid from Chelsea during the transfer window, showed his composure and why Lampard is keen to hold onto the England Under-21 international.

But a third draw of the season was also credit to a new-look defence who were well marshalled by the new centre-back pairing of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski. They were also protected well by summer signing Amadou Onana, who looked impressive at the base of midfield.

That part of Lampard's side was much improved on last season, but where they struggled again was in scoring goals, even if Demarai Gray had the ball in the net only to be denied by a marginal offside decision.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin still injured, the arrival of Neal Maupay from Brighton on Friday was supposed to help that cause, but he frustratingly sat on the bench because Everton had missed the midday deadline in order for him to play.