'We need quality in' - Neilson

Following Hearts' League Cup exit, Tynecastle manager Robbie Neilson said his injury-hit side were "passive" in their defeat to Kilmarnock.

"We didn't have that spark we normally have," Neilson told BBC Sportsound. "The culmination of so many games showed. We didn't get the chance to rotate the squad because of so many injuries.

"We need quality in. If we need to wait beyond the window, we need to wait. We're missing seven or eight first-team players at the moment."