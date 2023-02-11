Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to BBC Sport: "Disappointed because we wanted the three points. We scored a goal, it was about controlling the direct play and set pieces and we didn't control one of those. Or we did, but we apply certain principles in defending because they apply certain rules but surely they didn't apply those rules."

Brentford goal offside?: "We apply what they have taught us from August it is clearly offside. Everyone was so convinced about the action and I just watch it back. It was both phases. I think the first one the blocker is offside. We get told every single meeting that the blocker will be offside and the phase is offside.

"We had a lot of good moments, a lot of situations. It was difficult to get big chances but we have a lot of momentum in different phases."

On Trossard: "We need people who make an impact in the game and he has been really good since he joined. He scored his first Arsenal goal and it is a really valuable one. He is a player who is going to give us a lot.

"Everybody is suffering to win games. Games are won in margins in this league and when you take the margins away it becomes really difficult. The team had a really strong performance again today but we didn't get the three points.

"The supporters were brilliant. The energy and passion they put into the game was superb. We have a big game coming up. In the next five or six days we play two games so it is a big week for us."