Former Leicester winger Matt Piper has been giving his thoughts on the Foxes' 4-2 win over Aston Villa on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

Piper was impressed by the performance of Kelechi Iheanacho, who registered a goal and two assists in the match.

He said: "He [Iheanacho] did some brilliant things and, with that performance and those stats, he has to stay in the side.

"Coming up behind and being the second striker to a legend like Jamie Vardy, you're thinking 'wow, these are big boots to fill' and that could have played on his mind at times. He looked like he belonged today. I thought he was brilliant.

"The other two [Patson Daka and Vardy] are really struggling at the minute and he [Iheanacho] looks like he's high on confidence and the manager is backing him.

"This would have been huge for him."

