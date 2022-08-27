Brentford 1-1 Everton: Analysis

Matt Gault, BBC Sport

Brentford are no strangers to late drama.

On the opening day of the season Joshua Dasilva's late goal rescued a point at Leicester, and while they were on the receiving end of Aleksandar Mitrovic's heroics for Fulham last week, the Bees had the final say against Everton.

For much of an entertaining game, it looked like being one of those days for Thomas Frank's side.

While Everton scored early through Anthony Gordon, Brentford passed up a series of gilt-edged chances, hitting the woodwork three times in an increasingly torturous quest to breach the Toffees defence.

But Brentford kept plugging away and grabbed a deserved leveller six minutes from time through substitute Vitaly Janelt.

Beating Manchester United 4-0 happens once in a blue moon, but it's Brentford's continued refusal to give up that has pleased their manager most.

"The mentality of our team is remarkable," Frank said after the Everton game.

It's an admirable trait, for sure, but Frank will surely want to see his players combine that strong mentality with a ruthless edge in front of goal when they travel to Crystal Palace on Tuesday having passed up so many chances to punish Everton.