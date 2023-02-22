Leicester v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Leicester have won just three of their 11 home league games this season (D3 L5), although they did beat Tottenham 4-1 in their most recent match at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal have won nine of their 12 Premier League away games this season (D1 L2), as many as they did in their 19 on the road last term. They've only reached double figures for away wins in one of the past eight campaigns (10 in 2020-21).