Livi extend Nouble contract

Livingston have triggered a one-year extension on Joel Nouble's contract, which will keep the striker in West Lothian until the summer of 2024.

The 27-year-old has become a key figure for David Martindale's side since signing from Aldershot Town in 2021, and has scored five goals this season.

“I’m delighted to get the year extension activated with Joel", Martindale said.

"He has been immense for us this season and he is a player who brings a lot to the team on and off the park.

“I genuinely think he has been one of the best offensive players in the league this season and brings far more to the team than just goals and his all round game this season has really kicked on.

“Joel is a player we should all enjoy as much as we can as we are lucky to have him and it’s great knowing we have extended his contract to protect the club."