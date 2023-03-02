Jim Goodwin’s managerial appointment at Tannadice came as a shock but he is clearly “backing himself” to secure Premiership survival and repair his tarnished reputation, says Dundee United podcaster and BBC Scotland columnist Paul McNicoll.

Goodwin has replaced Liam Fox in the United hotseat on a deal until the end of the season. It comes just weeks after his Aberdeen dismissal following a dismal run of eight defeats in 10 which culminated in a Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel and 6-0 hammering by Hibs.

“It was a bit of a shock when it got announced yesterday because it was looking like it was going to be Craig Levein. Jim Goodwin came out of nowhere,” McNicoll told BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland.

“Goodwin carved out a very good reputation at Alloa, then did a reasonably good job at St Mirren which allowed him to get the Aberdeen job. That ended spectacularly for him…

“But fair play to Jim, he’s backing himself. He’s taken on a really difficult job at Tannadice because they’re rooted to the bottom of the league fighting for survival and he needs to get a tune out of these players."

McNicoll, co-host of the Dode Fox podcast of the Dode Fox podcast, says the short-term deal given to Goodwin shows United's caution after being "burned before".

"We gave Jack Ross a two-year and contract and got rid of him after seven games, I daresay we’re still paying for that," he added.

"They then gave Liam Fox a two-year contract and he only lasted a matter of months, we’re still paying for that.

“So the club are erring on the side of caution. Worst-case scenario is Goodwin comes in, it doesn’t work and we get relegated.”

