H﻿ow Bournemouth are going to look for the rest of the Premier League season is currently uncertain.

T﻿hey are in a period of a change with interim boss Gary O'Neil, who stepped in when Scott Parker sacked on 30 August, unbeaten in his three games, taking five points.

W﻿hether he is in contention for a permanent role is unknown and the delay to appointing a manager could be down to a Las Vegas consortium hoping to buy the club.

Against Newcastle they were organised and prepared to put their bodies on the line for the caretaker boss and were a threat on the break throughout.

Philip Billing's goal was well worked, while on another day they could have taken three points as Marcus Tavernier headed wide in the first period before driving wide in the second.

"I will be finding out what's happening club wise next week and see what the plan is," O'Neil told BBC Sport after the game.

" I have no idea what's happening - I knew I was taking today and I don't know about further, I guess I'll find out tomorrow."

W﻿hile O'Neil is inexperienced as a manager, he is pushing his case with Bournemouth recovering well from the 9-0 defeat that saw Parker dismissed.