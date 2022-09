Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of PSV Eindhoven's 24-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who has also been linked with West Ham, Leicester City and AC Milan. (Calciomercato, via Express), external

Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 24, is also a target for Liverpool, who would be prepared to offer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as part of a possible swap deal. (Express), external

Read Monday's full gossip column