Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Premier League away wins are not routine, even though Aston Villa have achieved four in their first five under Unai Emery.

Once they were ahead at Everton, Villa asserted themselves, completing a result that should help them approach the final third of the season with confidence.

Three more wins will take them to 40 points, the generally accepted safety threshold, and achieve what became the primary objective of Villa’s season once Steven Gerrard was replaced as manager. But there will be every incentive, besides their own self-respect, for the players to keep pushing beyond that.

The expectation that Villa will look to revamp their squad in Emery’s first summer transfer window was built further last week by comments from the chief executive, Christian Purslow, expecting an “extremely busy summer". A pretty clear statement of intent.

Identifying targets is only part of the process; players have to be convinced that they are joining the right club at the right time.

Will Villa stand out? Emery’s standing in the game is such that you would imagine playing for him would be an attractive prospect. If a coach with his record has been convinced of Villa’s potential, you might conclude, something must be brewing.

What Villa could not offer Emery immediately when he signed up last autumn, was European football – the Spaniard's speciality. If they achieve it in the next year or two, Villa have already installed a man with an impeccable record at that level.

Players and their representatives taking an early view of their options this summer may not, yet, be seeing Villa as a route to playing in Europe. But Saturday’s result just about revived that possibility.

The far-sighted agents may have noted Villa’s fixture list – none of their opponents between now and Easter are currently ahead of them on points.

Europe next season remains a long shot, but if they can bring their away form back home a little more often, a lot of plans could yet be changed.