Siegrist set for Celtic switch

Swiss goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist - a free agent after four years with Dundee United - is poised to ignore English interest and sign for Celtic after holding talks with the Scottish champions. (Sun), external

Celtic midfielder Reo Hatate says "there's a lot more I can give to the team" next season after admitting he struggled with fatigue having joined from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale in January and "played non-stop for a year and half" by the time last term ended. (Daily Record), external