Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham
By Neil Johnston, BBC Sport at Anfield
West Ham's scoring problems once again came to the surface as they suffered their sixth Premier League defeat in 11 games this season.
The Hammers could - and should - have left Anfield with at least a point but instead they demonstrated why they are finding it so hard to find the net.
After Darwin Nunez had scored his first Anfield goal for the Reds, West Ham were awarded a penalty when Joe Gomez fouled Jarrod Bowen.
Bowen picked himself up to take it but Alisson produced a diving save to keep it out.
Substitute Said Benrahma and Gianluca Scamacca also had great chances to equalise while, in the closing moments, James Milner produced a goal-saving challenge to deny Tomas Soucek a certain equaliser.
The Hammers have now scored just nine goals in 11 Premier League games and their lack of quality in front of goal will worry manager David Moyes.