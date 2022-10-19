B﻿y Neil Johnston, BBC Sport at Anfield

W﻿est Ham's scoring problems once again came to the surface as they suffered their sixth Premier League defeat in 11 games this season.

T﻿he Hammers could - and should - have left Anfield with at least a point but instead they demonstrated why they are finding it so hard to find the net.

A﻿fter Darwin Nunez had scored his first Anfield goal for the Reds, West Ham were awarded a penalty when Joe Gomez fouled Jarrod Bowen.

B﻿owen picked himself up to take it but Alisson produced a diving save to keep it out.

Substitute Said Benrahma and Gianluca Scamacca also had great chances to equalise while, in the closing moments, James Milner produced a goal-saving challenge to deny Tomas Soucek a certain equaliser.

The Hammers have now scored just nine goals in 11 Premier League games and their lack of quality in front of goal will worry manager David Moyes.