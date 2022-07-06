Rangers agree Colak deal as Aribo nears exit - gossip
- Published
Rangers are on the verge of landing their top transfer target after an agreement was reached in principle to sign PAOK striker Antonio Colak, according to multiple reports in Greece. (Daily Record), external
Colak is now expected to leave PAOK's training camp on Wednesday to head to Glasgow where he will undergo a medical before he joins up with the Rangers squad, potentially later this week. (Scottish Daily Express), external
Meanwhile, Southampton are in negotiations to sign Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, who will not be allowed to leave the club for a total fee below £10m. (The Athletic), external
Transfer talks for Aribo could see an agreement reached within the next 48 hours, but Rangers are determined to hold out for a package which amounts to £10m. (Scottish Sun), external
Former Celtic scout John Park has been appointed to a senior role at city rivals Rangers. (Scottish Sun), external