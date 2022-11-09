A﻿lexis Mac Allister says everyone has great "respect" for team-mate Adam Lallana as a leader in the Brighton dressing room.

L﻿allana scored his first goal since March 2021 in the win at Wolves and, s﻿peaking on BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast, Mac Allister was effusive in praising his influence on the Seagulls.

"﻿He's fantastic on and off the pitch," Mac Allister said. "And he's so important for the team.

"﻿When he speaks, everyone listens and that's the respect everyone has for him. He's a fantastic player, a fantastic lad and he deserves all the best because he lives football."

B﻿righton commentator Johnny Cantor agreed, explaining that the management of Lallana's gametime has been vital to their success.

"﻿He's been a vital player for the Albion and I think it's come about because the staff have learned how best to manage his body," he said.

"You see when Brighton went 2-1 down to Wolves, he was in the centre circle encouraging everyone and having belief.

"﻿He also has those little bits of inspirational skill that inspire team-mates as well - how he weaves between players.

"He'll have a nice long break after Sunday's game and hopefully come back raring to go against his old club Southampton on Boxing Day."

