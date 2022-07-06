Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Raheem Sterling wants a fresh challenge and was impressed by Blues manager Thomas Tuchel's vision and the role outlined to him.

Other major clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were also interested in Sterling but the player was swayed by Chelsea's public and privately stated desire to sign him.

City wanted Sterling to stay and he has no ill feeling towards the club or manager Pep Guardiola.

However, he views this as the most important contract of his career and wants to play a pivotal role at a club challenging for all the major honours.

Sterling still has team and professional targets he wants to fulfil, including winning the Ballon D'Or.

