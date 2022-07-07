Kids go free for Crawley friendly at Tynecastle
- Published
Hearts will welcome Crawley Town to Tynecastle as they prepare for the start of the new season - and kids will be able to attend for free.
All under-13s will be entitled to a free match ticket for the pre-season friendly with the English League Two side on 16 July.
Skip twitter post
🆕 Hearts will welcome Crawley Town to Tynecastle Park for a pre-season friendly on July 16th in a match that under 13s will be able to attend for free.— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) July 7, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/MPapJ58CYA pic.twitter.com/fnJ6cfNvMM
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post