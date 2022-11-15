Japan have placed Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at the top of their wanted list if they make a managerial change after the World Cup, with Nikkan Sports saying technical director Yasuharu Sorimachi has already reached out to the Australian. (Daily Record), external

"If we want to raise the level of Scottish football then our best clubs need to get bigger and stronger and hopefully that drags others up," says Celtic manager Postecoglou.eltic manager Postecoglou. (Daily Record), external