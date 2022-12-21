Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

The new Saints manager Nathan Jones started life at St. Mary’s with a win last night, but it was such an unconvincing performance against a spirited Lincoln side that I can’t help but feel he’s got more questions than answers going into Boxing Day and the return of the Premier League against Brighton.

Last night was déjà vu for Saints fans. Back in the summer, former manager Ralph Hasenhuttl started the new season with three at the back, but quickly abandoned it for his more effective and trusted 4-2-2-2 and 4-3-3. It was as if they’d wasted pre-season.

Fast forward to this week and after four weeks of training Saints came out with three at the back last night - but failed to dominate or convince - and looked much better and happier playing with four at the back in the second half, when they finally got more control on the game.

Jones insisted after the game that he isn’t wedded to three at the back, and fans will be relieved about that – the current squad is built to be a four in my view, and they know their jobs better in such a system.

The only nagging question lingering over this is have both managers independently decided they wanted a three? Or is this a strategy from Rasmus Ankersen and owners Sport Republic that they want for their model. If so, they better get their hands in their pockets and buy some players who are naturally suited to it.