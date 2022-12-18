Forrest enters another 100 club - Gossip

Celtic winger Sead Haksabanovic is at the centre of a messy transfer row that has ended up at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will rule on a dispute involving the Montenegro international. (The Herald On Sunday), external

After setting up Callum McGregor's winner against Aberdeen on Saturday, winger James Forrest became the third Celtic player to score and assist 100 goals for the club, joining Henrik Larsson and Jimmy Johnstone. (Sunday Mail), external

