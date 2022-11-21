'What Gerrard did was amazing'
Jude Bellingham says Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was one of his heroes and has humbly stated he will have excelled if he gets close to the former midfielder's achievements.
Borussia Dortmund's Bellingham, 19, has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield and Gerrard has on times praised the teenager.
Asked who his England heroes were, Bellingham told BBC Sport: "Gerrard was probably my biggest one. The character he had was world class and then you add on his ability and it’s a joke really.
"When your heroes take the time to appreciate what you have done it is really special. I’m not sure how I feel, it’s almost disrespectful for him really with all he’s achieved in the game - to say that after three years we have similarities. I just want to be Jude and go on my own path. What he did was amazing, if I can get close to what he did then I’ve done well."