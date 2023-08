Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Harry Kane's impending move to Bayern Munich is evidently a huge deal in every sense.

There is no doubt Tottenham would not have wanted to be in this situation. But when you strip it back, they have negotiated a £100m deal for a player who has one year left on his contract and had no intention of signing an extension.

They can move on now. Evidently, spending the fee correctly will be the key thing now.