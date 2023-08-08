Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin on Manchester United's transfer business: "Manchester United were late with their marquee signing. Getting Mason Mount and Andre Onana were grown-up football decisions, but 20-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund is a bigger gamble.

"Roughly one goal per two games for Atalanta and Denmark last season was impressive but it is unfair to compare him with Erling Haaland.

"Both are blond, northern European strikers in Manchester, but the Norwegian is a once-in-a-generation player.

"Any negative comparisons are tough on young Rasmus."