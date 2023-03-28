W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Chelsea were unbeaten in four games before the international break and, while the improving mood at Stamford Bridge was punctured slightly by the late equaliser scored by Everton in our last game, things are certainly much happier than they were a month ago.

Graham Potter will be keen to keep that momentum going when we face Aston Villa on Saturday and, in all likelihood, he would have preferred to keep a similar setup to the one that was bringing success before the break - with three central defenders unleashing our wing-backs and Kai Havertz playing alongside Joao Felix as a narrow inside forward behind a "false nine" striker.

But football is rarely that simple, and we already know that some changes will have to be made.

Havertz now has the flu, while Reece James left the England camp over the weekend after feeling hamstring tightness.

Assuming both are out, Potter will be forced to reconsider his winning formula.

Does he stick with this formation even with the players who benefit from it most likely to miss out? Or does he take the risk of returning to a back four?

It's another big call for a coach with a lot still to prove tactically.