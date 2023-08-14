Livi have 'no divine right' to be contesting with top sides... but they do

Livingston attacker Andrew Shinnie has said his side's season "will not be defined" by games against the big boys in the league, and that the start of the season has been "quite positive".

The West Lothian outfit were handed a 4-0 defeat at Ibrox against Rangers on Saturday, taking their away league run to nine defeats and no goals scored.

“I didn’t know that until you said that there," Shinnie told BBC Sport Scotland.

"I think we all acknowledged at the tail end of last season we fell away from the standards we expect because for half the season, even three-quarters, we were right up there doing well in fourth for a while and getting good results here at Ibrox and Tynecastle.

"With respect to our club we’re Livingston, it’s difficult. You’re competing with massive clubs, Rangers and Aberdeen in the first two games and then the next one is Easter Road, but it's been quite a positive first two games.

"We have no divine right to be mixing with these boys at times with the money they spend but we do we do it every year.

"It’s not going to define our season coming here but if one of our little half chances had snuck in it could have been a different day.

"I think people tip us most years to go down but we’re always fighting for the top six. Last few seasons we’ve missed out on the last day. We’re always competitive, we know it’s going to be hard.

"It’s a tough league with great clubs. We keep fighting and we’ve got more than enough in there to have a good season.”