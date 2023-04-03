Creating chances bring 'more joy' than goals - Jota

Jota says setting up his team-mates for chances brings him "more joy" than scoring himself despite notching his 12th of the season from the penalty spot during Celtic's 2-0 win away to Ross County on Sunday.

"I am someone who puts the team play before that," he told BBC Scotland. "I know the numbers will come once I am involved in the team dynamics and what really makes me happy is to create chances and put my team-mates in good positions.

"That's what gives me joy, just like when I was a young kid on the streets."

The three points were in doubt until Celtic's second goal in stoppage time, with Jota pointing out it was the kind of "tough game" they always expect in Dingwall.

"In the end, it was not our best performance, but we still got the right result, which is the most important thing," he said.

Jota insisted a 15th straight victory was not a statistics they dwell on as "we just look to go into every game to win and give a good performance, to be the best version of ourselves and keep on evolving".

Second-top Rangers are next up for the Scottish Premiership leaders and, although he agreed that the result could "definitely" go a long way to securing the title, Jota stressed: "Every game is important. It is just another game and we need to be ready for that."