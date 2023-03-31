Johnson repeats big future for Porteous prediction

Hibs manager Lee Johnson labelled Ryan Porteous a £20m player before he moved to Watford in January and, having watched him shine for Scotland, feels his valuation has been validated. (Scotsman), external

Hibs boss Lee Johnson fears the only way that the rest of Scottish football can close the gap on Celtic and Rangers is if a rich sheikh takes a sudden interest in another club. (Scotsman), external

Read the rest of Friday's Scottish gossip.