Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, speaking to MOTD: "We are very disappointed, very frustrated with the result. We have to be proud of this performance. We are not to forget we are Brighton. We deserved to win the game. We improved because we show our quality and our style of play.

On the VAR decisions that went against his team: "I don't want to put more pressure on the referees. I don't like to discuss them. There were a lot of situations very clear. You can take your opinion about this. My work is to give my players a clear idea of play."

On his arguments with Spurs interim boss Cristian Stellini: "I am used to always respecting everyone and I want the same to me."