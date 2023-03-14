Will Hughes and James McArthur are unavailable. Vieira said everybody else is available for selection.

On Wilfried Zaha and his future, Vieira said: "It will be like that until the end of the season. We do what we can and everyone knows we want to keep Wilfried at the club, but it will be his decision. We are waiting to see what he wants to do but we will do everything we can to keep him."

On whether Vieira is feeling pressure: "I'm feeling the pressure like the other nine managers in the table. This is part of the game. The table doesn't lie, we need to win, we need to play in a better way and score goals. We have the quality to improve our game."

On the growing pressure and lack of goals, he added: "This is part of the job. If we score goals you guys will come with a different question. We have to improve that side of the game."

On facing Brighton and the job manager Roberto de Zerbi is doing: "He's done really well with how they play but the foundation was there before he arrived. He made changes but he's a good coach. It will be the same difficulties as when we played them at home. They like to have the ball and create an overload in midfield. The way they move is difficult to maintain. We have the quality to cause them problems."

On whether he had to pick up Michael Olise after he gave away a penalty against Manchester City: "Yes, because he's an emotional player. We spoke about it and he is mentally and physically ready to go again."

On whether his team is lacking experience: "Yeah, but that's not an excuse. It would be too easy to mention that. We have quality. We need to gain experience but we have players who can bring that."