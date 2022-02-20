BBC Sport

Leeds v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Marcelo Bielsa makes one change from the Leeds side that lost 3-0 to Everton last time out.

Raphinha, who Bielsa substituted after just 45 minutes at Goodison Park, is replaced by Adam Forshaw.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Forshaw, Rodrigo, Harrison, James.

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Raphinha, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh.

As for Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick gives Jesse Lingard his first league start of the season.

He’s one of three changes for the visitors who beat Brighton 2-0 in midweek, with Paul Pogba and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also returning.

Fred, Anthony Elanga and Diogo Dalot all drop to the bench.

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Lingard, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Subs: Henderson, Mata, Rashford, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Telles, Matic, Elanga.