Leeds v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Marcelo Bielsa makes one change from the Leeds side that lost 3-0 to Everton last time out.

Raphinha, who Bielsa substituted after just 45 minutes at Goodison Park, is replaced by Adam Forshaw.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Forshaw, Rodrigo, Harrison, James.

Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Raphinha, Roberts, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh.