We asked for your thoughts after Manchester City agreed a deal with Leeds United for Kalvin Phillips last week.

Here is just a snapshot of your views:

Tim: Leeds could afford to lose Raphinha, but KP was the soul of the team. A player the board said we couldn’t afford to let go only a couple of seasons back. His loss will be felt. From playing ability, to love for the club, to desire to fight for the badge. £45m to lose all of that feels like pennies, and some serious investment is now required.

Neil: Can’t believe England’s player of the year is worth so little. What does it say about the rest of the squad? We’ve let him go cheap, especially when you look at the stats for when he plays for us or not. Haaland and Phillips? City have done some amazing business there, I think. Not massively full of confidence here, but only time will tell.

Anthony: Robbed! £43m is a steal for City, who can afford to up that. Appreciate we buy young talent and develop, but who will fill the void left by Phillips this season? Nobody. Was happy with the new signings but all together cannot replace Phillips so another long, hard season for us.

Jon: It's a good fee for someone just past his peak. Only Bielsa could have got more from him.

Richard: Sad to see KP leave but can't deny him a chance at the big time. Not sure his visionary, diagonal long passes will be a feature of Marsch ball moving forward, but he will be missed as much for his all-round good nature. Leeds legend. You can wear as many dodgy shoes as you want now!

Hamok: Definitely a Leeds great but he was never gonna get any better here. So, good luck, Kalvin - and hopefully we get an upgrade that can do better for us.