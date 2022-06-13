'Desperately need a striker' - your hopes for Brighton's transfer window

Now the transfer window is open, we asked what signings you are hoping to see from Brighton this summer and where the Seagulls need to strengthen.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Barry: Just about every commentary last season ended with the words "Brighton look good in possession but don't score enough goals". Welbeck isn't getting any younger and Maupay really hasn't lived up to expectations. They desperately need a recognised striker.

Ed: I think Brighton should be in for Weghorst from Burnley. Burnley signed him cheaply and he is certainly an upgrade on our current striking options, particularly aerially. In terms of outgoings it’s more a case of who I don’t want to lose. Cucurella and Bissouma would be big misses. Cucurella in particular as we have far less cover at left-back.

Mark: It’s clear Bissouma needs to be sold. His contract is running out and he has proven his value, it’s time to say goodbye and cash in. It’s been a great advert for the club that players wanting to evolve will be well looked after at Brighton. The more talent we develop and sell, the more talent will want to come.

Daniel: Brighton should sign Origi, as a striker is very much needed.

Billy: Bid for Danny Ings. It’s not working out at Villa and he could be the missing piece in an improving jigsaw.

You can have your say here