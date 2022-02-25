Man Utd v Watford: What does the form show?

Manchester United have never lost a home league game against Watford (W11 D2) – they haven't faced another side more often at home in their league history without suffering defeat (also 13 vs Hull).

Watford are looking to complete their first ever league double over United; they’ve won two of their last three against the Red Devils in the league, having won just one of their previous 15 before this (L14).

United have lost just one of their last 21 Premier League home games kicking off at 15:00 on Saturday (W16 D4), though that loss did come against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace in August 2019 (1-2).