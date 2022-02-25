BBC Sport

Man Utd v Watford: What does the form show?

  • Manchester United have never lost a home league game against Watford (W11 D2) – they haven't faced another side more often at home in their league history without suffering defeat (also 13 vs Hull).

  • Watford are looking to complete their first ever league double over United; they’ve won two of their last three against the Red Devils in the league, having won just one of their previous 15 before this (L14).

  • United have lost just one of their last 21 Premier League home games kicking off at 15:00 on Saturday (W16 D4), though that loss did come against Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace in August 2019 (1-2).

  • Following their 1-0 win at Aston Villa, Watford are looking to win consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since a run of three in August-September 2017 under Marco Silva.