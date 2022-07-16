All eyes on new recruit Kye

Hearts fans get their first glimpse of new Australian signing Kye Rowles this weekend - but you won't find his name on the teamsheet.

The 24-year-old Socceroos defender is among the substitutes for Hearts' friendly on Saturday against Crawley Town at Tynecastle.

However, with Rowles' registration still to come through, he has been named as a trialist.

The home support will just be delighted he is finally in the country after red tape held up his arrival.

