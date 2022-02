Arsenal, along with Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, 22. (TuttoMercatoWeb - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Roma will not make midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles' loan spell from the Gunners permanent because he has not impressed in Serie A. (Calciomercato, via Mirror), external

