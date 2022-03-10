Guardiola on Chelsea, treble and youngsters
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Even though the game is on Monday, training schedules mean that Pep Guardiola has addressed the media before the trip to Crystal Palace.
Here are the key points from his news conference:
He will hold his opinion on Chelsea back for now: "I feel comfortable talking about my club, like last week talking about United, now it’s Chelsea. It must be an uncomfortable situation. I don’t have any knowledge, so I wait."
Chasing the treble gives him "less than zero" motivation.
Guardiola says he was happy with Conrad Egan-Riley's performance in the Champions League on Wednesday. For those youngsters that didn't play, the manager says they should "listen" and learn from Scott Carson.
The remaining 10 games of the Premier League season are to be "treated like a final".
Crystal Palace, under Patrick Vieira, beat Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad in October. "They defended massively well," said Guardiola. "Patrick knows the Premier League perfectly well. He knows the smell of the competition. It's going well [for him]."