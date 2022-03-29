Transfer news: Reds reach agreement with Fulham's Carvalho
- Published
Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle to sign attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, after almost sealing a deal for the 19-year-old in the January transfer window. (Football Insider), external
The Reds will face competition from Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund's 18-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Bild - subscription required), external
Meanwhile, Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United and Newcastle United for Portugal midfielder Otavio, 27, from Porto. (A Bola - in Portuguese), external
They are also watching Watford's 24-year-old Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr, but could also face competition from the Magpies for him. (Sun), external
Elsewhere, Barcelona's attempt to sign Mohamed Salah, 29, is set to be thwarted by their inability to comply with La Liga's financial rules. (Mirror), external