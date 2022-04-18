'The only leadership I saw was from Cornet'

The confusion over Burnley's penalty taker at West Ham wouldn't have happened if Sean Dyche was in the dugout, according to former Premier League striker Carlton Cole.

The Clarets missed spot-kick at London Stadium on Sunday was the first they have been awarded this season - and Maxwel Cornet demanded he took it after being the one fouled.

But Cole told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that senior players should have stepped in if Jay Rodriguez was the designated taker.

He said: "Sean Dyche is not there to sort that out. There was a bit of a kerfuffle there and it didn’t have to be like that.

"It should have been addressed before the game, where everyone knows their roles. They obviously hadn’t prepared because there was no argument, there was no resistance from Jay Rodriguez, which showed me that he wasn’t bothered.

"I know Cornet has just come to the club and he has done really well, but in this situation the long-serving players that know the club’s DNA inside out, they have to step in and say this is the guy that’s taking it.

"Or, if it’s Rodriguez, he needs to say: 'I’m taking it. I’ve been here for quite a while and I know the pressure riding on this - we need to get this in the onion bag.'

"I didn’t see that leadership. The only leadership I saw was Cornet saying I’ll take it. That comes with not having a manager."

