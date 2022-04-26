Will Doig defend writers' award?

Five players have been shortlisted for this year’s Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award and they are all defenders.

Josh Doig (Hibernian), Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen), Ross Graham (Dundee Utd), Stephen Welsh (Celtic) and Nathan Patterson (Rangers/Everton) are the nominees.

Doig, 19, won the prize in 2021 after an impressive breakthrough season. The Scotland U21 international has made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Easter Road club this term.