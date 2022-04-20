Tottenham are confident of keeping Harry Kane this summer and are considering a move to bring Brentford's Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 30, back to the club. Spurs are also monitoring 24-year-old Leicester and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans. (Times - subscription required), external

Tottenham are keen on signing 22-year-old Roma and Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

