Club legend MacLean 'got the job done' - McCann

Sportscene pundit Neil McCann piled praise on interim manager Steven MacLean and his St Johnstone side who secured their Premiership safety with their win against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Captain Liam Gordon scored the only goal of the game at Rugby Park in what McCann described as a "brilliant" win for the Perthshire Saints.

"I’m delighted for Steven MacLean because that’s a huge, pressurised job he’s taken over from Callum [Davidson]," the former Scotland winger said on Saturday's highlights show.

"Being part of that staff when the manager leaves, if that didn’t go well for St Johnstone, they could have looked at it and thought, 'well why didn’t we change it' but they stuck with Stevie, gave him the job and he’s done a good job.

"He’s woven into the fabric of that club. He’s a legend winning the Scottish Cup there and I think that he knows the insides and outsides of the club.

"He’s got a connection with the fans, all the players like him clearly and he’s got the job done."