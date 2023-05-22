David de Gea's Golden Glove-winning 17 clean sheets have been vital for Manchester United this season, says former England captain Gary Lineker.

De Gea secured his second Premier League Golden Glove with a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win over Bournemouth that put United on the brink of Champions League qualification.

Speaking on Match of the Day, host Lineker said: "Those clean sheets have proven very important for Manchester United, because they're not exactly a free-scoring team this season."

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermain Jenas responded: "When you look at Manchester United, the whole conversation is around that front line and how it needs changing and a number nine.

"On days like today, to have the ability to revert back to a secure defensive line and a goalkeeper of the type of David de Gea, with his 17 clean sheets, is massively important."

