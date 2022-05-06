Arsenal v Leeds: Team news
Arsenal will continue to monitor Ben White, who missed the win at West Ham because of a tight hamstring.
Injured pair Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain sidelined.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch believes Stuart Dallas will be out for at least six months with a fractured femur, but expects him to make a full recovery.
Captain Liam Cooper missed the defeat by Manchester City after suffering a knee problem in the warm-up, but he is likely to come back into contention.
Patrick Bamford is set to return to training next week and Marsch is optimistic he will play again this season.